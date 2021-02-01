Wake County man charged with U.S. Capitol riot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wake County man has been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot last month.

The FBI today arrested Stephen Baker, of Garner.

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The 33-year-old Baker was nabbed by FBI agents from Raleigh and is the first person arrested in the state for the January 6th riot.

The FBI hasn’t released specific information on why Baker was arrested.

At least 150 people so far have been charged with the attack.

