Advertisement

Wake County man charged with U.S. Capitol riot

Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wake County man has been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot last month.

The FBI today arrested Stephen Baker, of Garner.

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The 33-year-old Baker was nabbed by FBI agents from Raleigh and is the first person arrested in the state for the January 6th riot.

The FBI hasn’t released specific information on why Baker was arrested.

At least 150 people so far have been charged with the attack.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is looking for Rashawn Shareef Pridgen, 34, who is a suspect...
SHERIFF: Deputies still looking for man wanted in Lenoir County fatal shooting
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Deaths rise across ENC
Sean James Castle
UPDATE: Runaway teen located
Two injured in Princeville shooting
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial

Latest News

William B. Umstead Park
State parks, recreation sites report record visitation numbers in 2020
A statue on top of the Confederate monument outside the Pitt County courthouse is removed.
Pitt Co. commissioners to vote on Confederate statue relocation
Local Boy Scout troops are hosting their annual Scouting for Food drive to benefit local food...
Local Boy Scout troops collecting donations for food bank
Local Boy Scout troops collecting donations for food bank
Local Boy Scout troops collecting donations for food bank