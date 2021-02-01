Advertisement

Two injured in Princeville shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries after a shooting in Princeville on Sunday.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said units responded to a shooting at Southern Terrace, Princeville on Sunday afternoon and found a male victim there with a gunshot wound to the face.

As units and EMS were tending to the victim, the suspect vehicle was located and the driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident, according to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, deputies found another man who had a gunshot wound to the neck.

Both were taken to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries.

