State parks, recreation sites report record visitation numbers in 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina state parks reported a record number of visitors in 2020.

State parks and recreation areas saw 19.8 million visitors last year, surpassing the previous record set in 2017 at 19.4 million visitors.

Park staff say the increased visitation comes from the public’s recognition that outdoor recreation promotes better health amid the pandemic. Staff also says the Connect N.C. Bond projects across the state helped to boost visitation with improved and expanded campground facilities, new trails, visitor centers and improved parking and access.

“As we came together to face the pandemic, our state parks became a comfort in a time of isolation. The records set in park visitation show that our outdoor spaces hold even greater value than we could have imagined before the challenges of the last year.”

Despite a majority of parks being closed for weeks due to the pandemic, 28 of the state’s 41 parks and recreation areas reported an increase in visitation last year.

Jockeys Ridge State Park in Dare County reported the highest visitation at 1.9 million. The site was among Carolina Beach, Pilot Mountain, William B. Umstead, Fort Macon and Eno River state parks and Falls Lake State Recreation Area as the seven sites to record a million visitors in 2020.

“State Parks staff have done an extraordinary job welcoming guests, protecting natural resources, and ensuring public safety during the pandemic. These outstanding public servants look forward to continuing to welcome and serve parks visitors in 2021.”

The Parks and Recreation Division encourages future visitors to remain mindful of challenges faced during these busy times, such as overflowing parking lots, litter on park grounds and damage to natural resources.

Officials recommend visitors carry a bag for their own litter, wear masks when they approach other visitors and stay on trails to avoid damaging natural resources. It is also recommended that visitors attempt to visit less popular parks or less popular trails in parks, while also visiting on weekdays or earlier or later times of the day to reduce crowding.

