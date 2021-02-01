Advertisement

Pitt Co. commissioners to vote on Confederate statue relocation

A statue on top of the Confederate monument outside the Pitt County courthouse is removed.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There soon may be a new home for a controversial statue that used to sit next to the Pitt County Courthouse.

County commissioners will decide tonight whether to donate the Confederate statue so it can be relocated to private property.

Back in June, the statue was removed late at night after a 7-2 vote by commissioners. The United Daughters of the Confederacy donated the statue to the county in 1914.

The plan is to give the statue to the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and it be re-located on private property along Highway 43 near Chicod.

The county will pay for the relocation, while the Confederate group will then be responsible for maintaining it at the new location.

The public meeting is at 6:00 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.

