Outer Banks beach nourishment projects total $99M in 1 year

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) - The cost of beach nourishment projects along North Carolina’s Outer Banks will total $99 million.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the money is the most being spent on the Dare County coast in one year.

The beach nourishment projects are being conducted from Duck to Buxton.

They’re needed because storms often push the ocean over dunes into neighborhoods. Beaches can also become so narrow that waves at high tide lap at the doorsteps of oceanfront homes.

The beaches are the economic engine of the tourism-based economy. But the price tag is raising questions from some about the sustainability of such efforts in the long run.

