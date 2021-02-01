Advertisement

More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine given out in North Carolina

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in North Carolina.

State health officials say that milestone came on Friday.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, 1,061,308 doses were administered. Of that, 795,929 first doses were given out, 159,196 second doses, and another 106,183 doses administered through the Federal Long-Term Care Program.

Here in Eastern Carolina, first doses in Pitt County have been given out to 9.5% of the population, 8.6% in Craven County, and 4.6% in Onslow County. Compare that to Wake County where 7% of the population has been vaccinated.

DHHS said it is starting to set aside doses to ensure supplies reach underserved and rural communities.

