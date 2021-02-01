Advertisement

Local Boy Scout troops collecting donations for food bank

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Part of the Boys Scouts oath is to “be helpful” and some local troops are working to fulfill that mission this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, February 6, scouts across Eastern North Carolina will be going through neighborhoods to distribute door hangers promoting their annual food drive. Any home that receives a door hanger is encouraged to place a bag filled with non-perishable food items on their front porch a week later on Saturday, February 6 by 9 a.m. Scouts will then return to the neighborhoods to collect the food items and bring them to local food banks.

Annually, the scouts from the Eastern Carolina Council collect about 70,000 pounds of food to distribute to nearly 30 local food pantries. They say the need is greater than ever this year during the pandemic and they’re hoping to collect as much or more than they have in year’s past.

