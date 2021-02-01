License plate agency opens in Beaufort County Tuesday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The DMV is opening a new license plate agency in Beaufort County Tuesday.

The new agency will be on North Market Street in Washington across from the BHM Regional Library. It replaces the old office that closed in May 2019.

The agency will be open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday- Friday except on state holidays. It will offer vehicle registration services, title transactions, plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations.

