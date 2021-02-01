Advertisement

License plate agency opens in Beaufort County Tuesday

(WHSV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The DMV is opening a new license plate agency in Beaufort County Tuesday.

The new agency will be on North Market Street in Washington across from the BHM Regional Library. It replaces the old office that closed in May 2019.

The agency will be open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday- Friday except on state holidays. It will offer vehicle registration services, title transactions, plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is looking for Rashawn Shareef Pridgen, 34, who is a suspect...
SHERIFF: Deputies still looking for man wanted in Lenoir County fatal shooting
Sean James Castle
UPDATE: Runaway teen located
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Deaths rise across ENC
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial
The school system will go to all virtual learning when students return in January.
West Craven High moving to remote learning

Latest News

A statue on top of the Confederate monument outside the Pitt County courthouse is removed.
Pitt Co. commissioners to vote on Confederate statue relocation
Local Boy Scout troops are hosting their annual Scouting for Food drive to benefit local food...
Local Boy Scout troops collecting donations for food bank
Local Boy Scout troops collecting donations for food bank
Local Boy Scout troops collecting donations for food bank
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is looking for Rashawn Shareef Pridgen, 34, who is a suspect...
SHERIFF: Deputies still looking for man wanted in Lenoir County fatal shooting