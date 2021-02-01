Advertisement

Falkland Elementary switching to online learning this week

Pitt County Schools says there have been reported cases of COVID-19 in the last few days
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Falkland Elementary School students will learn virtually this week.

Pitt County Schools says there have been reported cases of COVID-19 in the last few days. Officials say related quarantines will make it difficult to operate school safely until more staff can be in the building.

Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson says they will assess the situation at Falkland and inform parents of any further situations.

