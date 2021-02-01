ECU political science professor discusses Biden and GOP stimulus relief package meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden and GOP senators met to discuss the president’s stimulus package, worth nearly two trillion dollars.

Republicans are proposing a smaller, $600 billion-dollar package. And either way, a Winterville woman hopes both groups can bargain to help Americans who need that money.

A $1,400 stimulus check would mean a lot for Deborah Williams, of Winterville.

“I’m not able to do or buy the things I usually do,” Williams said.

She says she would like to have more food and support for her grandkids.

“I think $1,400 or $1,000 could be better because this is really a difficult time,” said Williams

And whether or not her family gets the bigger check versus the smaller, hangs on if President Joe Biden and GOP senators he’s meeting with can agree.

“I think this opportunity presents itself to allow him to pursue a bipartisan approach,” said ECU political science professor Brad Lockerbie.

And instead of the $1.9 trillion relief package Biden proposed with a higher minimum wage, $1,400 stimulus checks, and more unemployment relief, Republican’s plan to discuss a $618 billion package with a lesser-amount stimulus check and unemployment check too. Lockerbie says Biden has a choice to bargain.

“Biden will compromise come what on his bill and present that back to the Republicans,” Lockerbie said.

However, if they can’t agree, Lockerbie says there’s another option to reconcile the budget, and pass the bill without the GOP’s support.

“That would show that there wasn’t much bipartisanship, that he was willing to play hard-ball politics and take the risk that he gets the blame for anything that doesn’t happen well, but he also gets the credit if it does turn out well,” said Lockerbie.

Either way, after over a month without another stimulus checks, Williams watches and waits with the rest of America.

“They need it. I need it too,” Williams said.

Lockerbie says he doesn’t expect there to be a decision today. He says this is just the beginning, because even if they agree today, it still has to pass through Congress.

