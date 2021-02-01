Advertisement

ECU hires Chris Foster as new running backs coach

Chris Foster - ECU Football Running Backs Coach
Chris Foster - ECU Football Running Backs Coach
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – Chris Foster has been hired as the new running backs coach for the ECU football team, head coach Mike Houston announced Monday.

Full ECU Story: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/1/football-foster-to-coach-ecu-running-backs.aspx

The hiring of Foster extends his collegiate coaching career to 17 years, which most recently included a five-year stint as the running backs coach at Georgia Southern. There he helped lead the Eagles to three straight bowl appearances and played a major role in the offensive scheme that ranked second nationally at the FBS level in total rushing yards from 2018-20 with 10,225.

He graduated from GWU in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, has two daughters, Journei and Bella, and is engaged to Jennifer Foster.

