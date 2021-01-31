West Craven High moving to remote learning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Schools announced West Craven High School will move to full remote learning for the first week of February starting Monday, Feb. 1 until Friday, Feb. 5.

Craven County Schools said it is their goal for the school to return to in-person learning the week of February 8, 2021.

West Craven High School will follow the Plan C schedule while in remote instruction.

West Craven High School Plan C Schedule for Feb. 1-Feb. 5. (WITN)

The decision to move to remote learning at the beginning of Feburary comes due to a high number of staff testing positive for COVID-19 or having been in close contact with someone who tested positive and needing to quarantine for 14 days.

“Based on the COVID School Closure Alert System, West Craven High School is currently in the red with 31% of their instructional staff out of school due to either testing positive for COVID-19 or as a result of being identified as a close contact needing to quarantine for 14 days,” the statement said.

Craven County Schools said they will continue to evaluate this situation and will inform West Craven High students, staff, families and the community of any further decisions.

On Sunday, the school system reported five staff members and sixteen students tested positive for COVID-19. This information was self-reported to the school system during the dates of Jan. 28-29, according to the press release.

Craven County Schools said this is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus and said their school nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases.

