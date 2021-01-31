Water Main Repairs scheduled in Town of Beaufort on Sunday
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Beaufort Public Utilities Department will repair a broken water main in the 100 block of Broad Street on Sunday morning.
The repair is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Sunday and be completed by 12 p.m.
Residents in this area may experience a temporary disruption to their water service, the town said.
