Phillip’s Forecast: Wet weather tonight then blustery Monday

Rain will linger for much of the night before slightly drier air builds in by sunrise
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight

Rainy weather will persist into the night with the heaviest rains along the coast. Temperatures will range from lows in the upper 30s well inland to mid 40s on the coast late tonight. Winds will become northwesterly at 10 mph toward sunrise.

Monday

The cloud cover from Sunday’s system will be sticking with us to start the week, however rain chances will be substantially reduced. A few scattered showers may dot the radar through the afternoon and evening as the parent low pressure system moves northeast away from our region. Highs will be in the low 40s inland and mid 40s on the coast with a northwesterly breeze blowing at 10 to 15 mph. A stray snow shower late Monday evening is possible, but will not amount to anything significant.

Tuesday through Friday

High pressure will take over during the middle of the week, keeping skies sunny and cold before warming up late week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 40s with low 50s on Thursday and low 60s on Friday. Overnights will be cold with a couple of nights in the 20s before moderating into the 30s and 40s later in the week.

