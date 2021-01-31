One man dead, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect wanted for murder

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in the shooting death of a Grifton man on Sunday.

Deputies came to the area of 6214 Paul’s Path Road in LaGrange early Sunday morning in response to a shooting incident and found a man dead at the scene.

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who's involved in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Grifton man. (Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Jalen Jamal Johnson, who died from wounds at the scene.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said there was a gathering at this residence and deputies were told two people had a verbal argument inside the home.

“The subjects separated and both went outside where they continued their argument which led to the shooting and death of the victim,” Ingram said.

Ingram called this an “unfortunate incident where someone was killed because of an argument.”

Detectives have an arrest warrant against the suspect, who has been identified as Rashawn Shareef Pridgen, 34. He’s described as a black male, 6′3″, 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers.

