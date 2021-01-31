Advertisement

NC prisons offer incentives for offenders to get vaccine

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Most North Carolina prisoners can get five days knocked off their sentences if they receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s part of a package of incentives unveiled on Friday by state prison officials to motivate prisoners to obtain doses that are currently voluntary.

Other incentives include extra visitations and a free phone call. About 21,000 of the 29,000 offenders behind bars are eligible for sentence reductions.

Those who aren’t would receive $5 prison canteen credits.

About 530 prisoners have active COVID-19 cases, and eight offenders are hospitalized.

Forty-two prisoners have suffered COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County man wins on Black Diamond 7's
Lenoir County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off
Gas leak
UPDATE: Repairs to Greene County natural gas line expected to take most of the night
UPDATE: Troopers say head-on crash in Duplin County kills two people
Barnes & Noble will keep all current bookstore employees.
Barnes & Noble College to operate ECU bookstores
This was the original Naval Hospital, built in 1942-43.
Camp Lejeune constructing new HQ buildings, will demolish old Naval Hospital

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Snowflakes possible near I-95 early Sunday
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Hospitalizations fall below 3K, lowest count since December
Sean James Castle
MISSING: Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen in Stella
Brody School of Medicine gets more COVID funding and freezers
Brody School of Medicine gets more COVID funding and freezers