FEMA awards $103 million to North Carolina for COVID-19 vaccination costs

NORTH CAROLINA (WITN) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will give $103 million to the state of North Carolina for the COVID-19 vaccine mission costs.

According to FEMA, the award’s federal funding reimburses 100 percent of costs related to the state’s vaccination program for a 90-day period.

“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more North Carolinians,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

It covers:

• Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients

• Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines

• Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures

• Emergency medical care

• Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste

• Communications to disseminate public information

