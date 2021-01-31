Advertisement

FEMA awards $103 million to North Carolina for COVID-19 vaccination costs

FEMA
FEMA(Gray DC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CAROLINA (WITN) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will give $103 million to the state of North Carolina for the COVID-19 vaccine mission costs.

According to FEMA, the award’s federal funding reimburses 100 percent of costs related to the state’s vaccination program for a 90-day period.

“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more North Carolinians,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

It covers:

• Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients

• Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines

• Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures

• Emergency medical care

• Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste

• Communications to disseminate public information

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Johnson found guilty of murder
Murder suspect found guilty in deadly store robbery in Cove City sentenced to life
Gas leak
UPDATE: Repairs to Greene County natural gas line expected to take most of the night
This was the original Naval Hospital, built in 1942-43.
Camp Lejeune constructing new HQ buildings, will demolish old Naval Hospital
New rental community planned in New Bern
New rental community planned in New Bern
Home damaged in Washington fire
Home damaged in Washington fire

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Consistent rain showers hold through the day
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Hospitalizations fall below 3K, lowest count since December
Sean James Castle
MISSING: Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen in Stella
Brody School of Medicine gets more COVID funding and freezers
Brody School of Medicine gets more COVID funding and freezers