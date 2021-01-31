Advertisement

Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

(AP Newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (AP) - Federal authorities say the mastermind behind a large drug-trafficking ring operating in Virginia, North Carolina, Texas and California has entered a guilty plea.

Virginia prosecutors also say four other defendants in the case pleaded guilty or were sentenced in the past week.

Ramiro Ramirez-Barreto, 44, faces at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

Authorities described Ramirez-Barreto as a Mexican national linked to the Sinaloa cartel who supplied drug rings in Newport News, Virginia and in Henderson and Greensboro, North Carolina.

