Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (AP) - Federal authorities say the mastermind behind a large drug-trafficking ring operating in Virginia, North Carolina, Texas and California has entered a guilty plea.
Virginia prosecutors also say four other defendants in the case pleaded guilty or were sentenced in the past week.
Ramiro Ramirez-Barreto, 44, faces at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.
Authorities described Ramirez-Barreto as a Mexican national linked to the Sinaloa cartel who supplied drug rings in Newport News, Virginia and in Henderson and Greensboro, North Carolina.
