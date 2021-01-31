Charlie’s Forecast: Cloudy and breezy weather holds today

Monday

The cloud cover from Sunday’s system will be sticking with us to start the week, however rain chances will be substantially reduced. A few scattered showers may dot the radar through the afternoon and evening as the parent low pressure system moves northeast away from our region. Highs will be in the low 40s inland and mid 40s on the coast with a northwesterly breeze blowing at 10 to 15 mph. A stray snow shower late Monday evening is possible, but will not amount to anything significant.

Tuesday through Thursday

High pressure will take over during the middle of the week, keeping skies sunny and cold before warming up late week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 40s with low 50s on Thursday. Overnights will be cold with a couple of nights in the 20s before returning to the 30s and 40s later in the week.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Another large low pressure system is set to move in right as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Timing of the system is still a bit up in the air, but as of now, we are expected to see the most rain come down Saturday as the cold front arrives late Saturday afternoon. Highs will go from the low 60s on both Friday and Saturday down to the mid 50s by Sunday. Much colder air will follow as we head into next week.