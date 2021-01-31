Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

(CNN) - The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter for bringing a new awareness of racial justice.

Proponents say it is a similar situation to when the Nobel Peace Prize went to Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago.

They also compare it to Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress, who were honored twice.

An estimated 20 million Americans have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests, and millions more have made their voices heard globally.

Monday is the deadline for submission for the Nobel Peace Prize and the nominating committee should have a short list in March.

The Parliament member nominating Black Lives Matter says it may be a long shot to win, but it’s important to spark the discussion.

A far-right member of the Norwegian Parliament is also said to be nominating former President Donald Trump for his work on Middle East peace.

