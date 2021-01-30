Advertisement

Tulsa hands ECU women seventh straight loss, 68-59

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — Taniyah Thompson scored a team-high 13 points for the ECU women’s basketball team in a 68-59 loss to Tulsa Saturday inside Minges Coliseum. The Lady Pirates (5-10, 3-7 AAC) have now lost seven straight.

ECU Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qTP1_721Qo

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/1/30/womens-basketball-tulsa-tops-east-carolina-68-59.aspx

Tulsa senior Rebecca Lescay tallied a game-high 21 points for the Golden Hurricane (5-6, 4-6 AAC).

Dominque Claytor and Sierra DaCosta both scored 10 points for the Lady Pirates in defeat.

“That was one of the poorest efforts defensively that I’ve seen from us,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill. “Nobody on our team could guard the ball. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what defense you’re in. If you can’t guard the ball, it doesn’t matter. We let them have their way off the dribble.”

Next up, ECU travels to Memphis on February 6.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County man wins on Black Diamond 7's
Lenoir County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off
Gas leak
UPDATE: Repairs to Greene County natural gas line expected to take most of the night
UPDATE: Troopers say head-on crash in Duplin County kills two people
Barnes & Noble will keep all current bookstore employees.
Barnes & Noble College to operate ECU bookstores
This was the original Naval Hospital, built in 1942-43.
Camp Lejeune constructing new HQ buildings, will demolish old Naval Hospital

Latest News

ECU men's basketball hosts Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Greenville, N.C.
Tulsa hands ECU fifth straight loss, 77-68
ECU women's basketball hosts Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Greenville, N.C.
Tulsa hands ECU women seventh straight loss, 68-59
ECU men's basketball hosts Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Greenville, N.C.
Tulsa hands ECU fifth straight loss, 77-68
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Duke’s balance leaves Clemson in dust in 79-53 win