Tulsa hands ECU women seventh straight loss, 68-59

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — Taniyah Thompson scored a team-high 13 points for the ECU women’s basketball team in a 68-59 loss to Tulsa Saturday inside Minges Coliseum. The Lady Pirates (5-10, 3-7 AAC) have now lost seven straight.

ECU Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qTP1_721Qo

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/1/30/womens-basketball-tulsa-tops-east-carolina-68-59.aspx

Tulsa senior Rebecca Lescay tallied a game-high 21 points for the Golden Hurricane (5-6, 4-6 AAC).

Dominque Claytor and Sierra DaCosta both scored 10 points for the Lady Pirates in defeat.

“That was one of the poorest efforts defensively that I’ve seen from us,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill. “Nobody on our team could guard the ball. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what defense you’re in. If you can’t guard the ball, it doesn’t matter. We let them have their way off the dribble.”

Next up, ECU travels to Memphis on February 6.

