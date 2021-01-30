Tulsa hands ECU fifth straight loss, 77-68

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — Jayden Gardner scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds in ECU’s 77-68 loss to Tulsa Saturday inside Minges Coliseum. The Pirates have now lost five straight.

ECU head coach Joe Dooley returned to the sideline after missing the past two games due to COVID-19.

“Today what cost us was our defense,” said ECU head coach Joe Dooley. “We scored enough points at home to win the game if you don’t put them on the free throw line and get a couple of timely stops. We had 21 assists on 25 field goal. We did some some good things. Were there some possessions that were off kilter, yes but I thought it was our defense on a lot of things that we know how to guard that we’ve got to clean up quickly.”

“It’s very frustrating,” added Gardner. “We’ve got to figure out how to win. We’ve got to be able to execute down the stretch, listen better and execute better in the Xs and Os and we weren’t able to do that tonight. We had really struggled in the zone in the past and in practice just working on it. We moved the ball very well. Unfortunately, we didn’t get enough stops tonight.”

Brandon Rachal had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Rey Idowu had 16 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa (9-6, 6-4 AAC). Austin Richie added 14 points. Elijah Joiner had 11 points.

Next up, the Pirates host No. 6 Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

