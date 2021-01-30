Styles scores 17 in return, Kinston outlasts Washington, 51-47

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - After missing five games due to injury, Kinston senior and UNC commit Dontrez Styles returned to the lineup and scored 17 points to lead the Vikings to a 51-47 victory over Washington Friday night.

Kinston junior Jeremy Dixon scored a game-high 23 points in the win.

Pam Pack senior Jamauri Bryant led the way with 12 points in the loss.

