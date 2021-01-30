Advertisement

Styles scores 17 in return, Kinston outlasts Washington, 51-47

Kinston senior and UNC commit Dontrez Styles returned to the court to score 17 points after...
Kinston senior and UNC commit Dontrez Styles returned to the court to score 17 points after missing five games due to injury. The Vikings beat the Washington Pam Pack, 51-47, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Kinston, N.C.(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - After missing five games due to injury, Kinston senior and UNC commit Dontrez Styles returned to the lineup and scored 17 points to lead the Vikings to a 51-47 victory over Washington Friday night.

Kinston junior Jeremy Dixon scored a game-high 23 points in the win.

Pam Pack senior Jamauri Bryant led the way with 12 points in the loss.

