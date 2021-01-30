Stress free space available for Havelock High students

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Pandemic stress has many people down these days, but especially high schoolers who are trying to take their next steps in life.

Havelock High School has created a space for students to go to relieve some of that stress and anxiety at any point in the school day.

The area is called the ascent. It’s a space designed for students to decompress.

Havelock counselor Andrea Howard envisioned this space and with help from her teammates, her hopes became a reality. “It represents the whole child, so we’re not just wanting to focus on the academic needs. What’s their GPA? Because they’re not just their GPA score they’re not just a student who has a high rank or low rank, but we figure if we can attack the whole child, then they’ll be more prepared for the real world and whatever their post-secondary goals are they will be equipped to handle that.”

A visit to the ascent offers time for students to gather their thoughts through activities like self-reflecting, journaling or coloring.

Students can also visit the room for help with life after high school. Counselors will walk them through the steps to graduate, apply for college and more.

