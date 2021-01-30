Advertisement

New rental community planned in New Bern

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A real estate firm recognizing growth in New Bern is working on a new housing development in the area.

Hudson Capital Properties plans to develop 26 acres within the Carolina Colours golfing community in New Bern, which will be right across the street from the new Harris Teeter on Waterscape Way.

It will have 10 buildings with 240 units, which will be 2 to 3 bedroom rental homes.

The chief investment officer at Hudson Properties says job and population growth in the city, along with the expansion of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, have created a strong need for rental communities.

