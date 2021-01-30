Advertisement

Murder suspect found guilty in deadly store robbery in Cove City sentenced to life

Anthony Johnson found guilty of murder
Anthony Johnson found guilty of murder(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County jury found a Fayetteville man guilty of murder Friday night in a deadly store robbery and he was sentenced to life in prison.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says 24-year-old Anthony Johnson was charged in the attempted armed robbery of the Cove Country Store in Cove City, and the murder of Scottie Allen Morton on August 3, 2017.

Thomas said, “We are very appreciative of the jury for their work in this case. They listened carefully to the evidence and reached the correct verdicts on these charges. We have worked closely with the family since the murder of Scottie to achieve justice in this case. We will continue to work with them as cases involving the other two co-defendants involved in these crimes are prosecuted.”

Brittany Leal of Fayetteville was indicted with accessory after the fact to first degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Ahsley Velez of Aurora was indicted with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. She previously was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

