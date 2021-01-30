MISSING: Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen in Stella

STELLA, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenage boy last seen on Friday.

Sean James Castle, 13, of Stella, was last seen walking while wearing a grey hoodie with grey sweatpants and carrying a turquoise bag on Jan. 29.

He is described as 5′11, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

