Local health experts weigh in on how well a one-dose vaccine works

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re qualified, you may soon be able to get vaccinated with only one dose.

Johnson & Johnson says they are applying for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. If approved by the FDA, they could move forward with distribution as early as late February.

“It’s...a well-known standard vaccine format,” explained Dr. Rachel Roper, a virologist at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. “It’s very strong and induces a strong immune response.”

Though it depends on where you are in the world, the one dose is slightly less effective than Pfizer and Moderna. While two doses are around 95% effective, J&J says the one dose would be 85% protective in severe cases like hospitalization and death and 66% preventative for moderate to severe cases.

Roper says these percentages are still promising.

“100% is awfully high to go for...but 85 is really good, and so is the 66,” she said. “That’s just with one dose!”

Additionally, the vaccine would likely speed up the rollout across the country because it only requires one shot and doesn’t need ultra-cold storage.

The health director in Craven County, Scott Harrelson, said this would decrease workload for local clinics.

“It’d be twice as quick and half the work for us, so hey, bring it on,” he said.

