Home damaged in Washington fire

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A family in Washington is out of their home after it was damaged in a fire Friday afternoon.

The Washington Fire Department got the call around 1:50 p.m. for a house fire on North Harvey Street.

Officials say the water heater caught fire and burned into the attic area.

They say the house is about a 25 percent loss, as the fire was controlled pretty quickly, but they say the smoke and water damage is everywhere in the home.

No one was hurt in the fire and the family dog was rescued by firefighters.

The American Red Cross is currently helping the family with their situation.

