HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -After more than 30-years in the department and 22 years as chief, Havelock’s Fire Chief is retiring.

Rick Zaccardelli joined the Havelock Fire-EMS Department as a volunteer in 1987 and became the chief in 1998.

Chief Zaccardelli helped move the department to the current paramedic service level.

Tom Dorn has been named as interim fire chief.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.