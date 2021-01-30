Gas leak leaves people without heat in Greene & Pitt Counties

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Piedmont Natural Gas line was hit Friday in Greene County prompting evacuations and leaving people without heat.

Greene County Emergency Services says the line was struck around 2:00 p.m. near 314 Burnette Road.

Evacuations took place near the leak, but the road is now back open and those evacuated can return home.

The outage is affecting customers in Greene and Pitt Counties. In Farmville, the Fire Department will be open for people who need a place to go and get warm.

Piedmont Natural gas officials are on the scene.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

