Advertisement

Gas leak leaves people without heat in Greene & Pitt Counties

Gas leak
Gas leak(WMTV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Piedmont Natural Gas line was hit Friday in Greene County prompting evacuations and leaving people without heat.

Greene County Emergency Services says the line was struck around 2:00 p.m. near 314 Burnette Road.

Evacuations took place near the leak, but the road is now back open and those evacuated can return home.

The outage is affecting customers in Greene and Pitt Counties. In Farmville, the Fire Department will be open for people who need a place to go and get warm.

Piedmont Natural gas officials are on the scene.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: Starting the weekend off in the 20s
Feds: New Bern tax preparer filed 489 false tax returns
About 6,000 customers are without power in and around Morehead City
POWER OUTAGES: Power restored to thousands in Morehead City
Lenoir County man wins on Black Diamond 7's
Lenoir County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off
Snow blanketed most of Eastern Carolina Thursday morning.
Let it snow: Most of Eastern NC blanketed with snow

Latest News

Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht
Matt’s Forecast: Starting the weekend off in the 20s
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: State has third day of 100+ new deaths
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
PFAS found near ONWASA water wells
This was the original Naval Hospital, built in 1942-43.
Camp Lejeune constructing new HQ buildings, will demolish old Naval Hospital