Advertisement

Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled properly for allergens.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn’t labeled properly for allergens.

People with allergies to eggs or fish could be exposed in a batch sold to seventeen states, many in the West and Midwest.

Dole says the salad dressing and the topping kit were accidentally swapped in the production process.

No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported before the recall.

The packages all have a “best if used by” date of Jan. 26.

If you have questions, there’s more information on FDA’s website under safety recalls, or you can call Dole directly, toll-free, at 1-800-356-3111.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir County man wins on Black Diamond 7's
Lenoir County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off
Gas leak
UPDATE: Repairs to Greene County natural gas line expected to take most of the night
UPDATE: Troopers say head-on crash in Duplin County kills two people
Barnes & Noble will keep all current bookstore employees.
Barnes & Noble College to operate ECU bookstores
This was the original Naval Hospital, built in 1942-43.
Camp Lejeune constructing new HQ buildings, will demolish old Naval Hospital

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Snowflakes possible near I-95 early Sunday
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
COVID vaccine distribution inequities
Updated January 21st
COVID-19: Hospitalizations fall below 3K, lowest count since December