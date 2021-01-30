City of Jacksonville testing wells as a precaution following ONWASA findings

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville said Saturday its water is safe to use and consume following ONWASA findings Friday.

Although Jacksonville wells are not near the areas where PFAS was discovered, the city said it will test each of its wells for PFAS in the coming weeks as a precaution.

As a Precaution, City Wells to be Tested Following ONWASA Findings: Following a release of findings from the Onslow... Posted by Jacksonville North Carolina Government on Saturday, January 30, 2021

The Onslow Water and Sewer Authority said on Friday that PFAS, or perflouroalkyl and polyflouroalkyl substances, had been discovered near two of its wells within a mile of a Marine Corps Base landing field in the Holly Ridge area.

The City of Jacksonville said it draws its water from two sources located deep underground and none are near the area in question.

“The first source is comprised of two well fields, one located off Gum Branch Road, and the other off Highway 258 near Richlands,” the statement said. “The second source consists of 20 wells which pull from the Castle Hayne aquifer. The water is treated to microscopic levels at the City’s Water Plant.”

The City of Jacksonville said city water is tested several times a day, every day, in accordance with state and federal regulations.

