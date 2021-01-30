Advertisement

Boil water notice for Maysville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Town of Maysville is experiencing low water pressure due to a water main break and is asking customers to boil water.

The town says there may be a period of no water while crews repair the broken water main.

Periods of low or no pressure increase the potential for bacteria to get into the system, so town officials say you should boil any water for eating or drinking when the service is fully restored.

The advisory will be in place until further notice.

