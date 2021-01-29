Volatility of GameStop stock has many asking questions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major video game retailer is getting a lot of publicity in recent days as the price in their stock market shares go up and down.

If you’ve watched the news or been on social media at all in the last couple days, you’ve seen articles and posts about GameStop and the stock market.

When it comes to stocks, some people understand it while others are left in the dark.

But when a major video game retailer became the top headline on Wall Street, we needed to find out what was going on.

When COVID-19 hit, a lot of retail stores experienced significant drops in sales, bringing the value of their company down.

GameStop was one of those, since people are now streaming and downloading games online.

“There’s a couple of hedge funds and these hedge funds control billions of dollars and they are betting that GameStop is going to go out of business just like blockbuster did”

But investors want to make a profit from stock prices going down, so they use a method called a short stock to make money.

Now, there are millions of individual investors who have gathered on Reddit, a social media platform, who decided to use the system to their advantage.

“They’ve decided to go ahead and bid up the price by buying more shares of GameStop and what they are trying to do is contradict the short sellers, the hedge funds. So far they’ve been successful. They’ve been buying shares and what this does is it forces the hedge funds to actually buy shares to cover their short positions which actually exacerbated the price rise and caused the stock to go up even more. And because of that, the short sellers have literally lost billions of dollars. And that’s why we’ve seen the volatility in the stock.”

GameStop stock rose 8,000 percent in the last 6 months.

GameStop opened at $350, jumped to $469, went down to $115, rose and fell a few more times to finally hover around $230 Thursday afternoon.

People have been furious though, because they use an app that has allowed them to trade and buy stocks for free, called Robinhood which has more than 13 million users.

Robinhood, Thursday, put some restrictions on trading GameStop stock as well as some others, they say to adhere with capital requirements mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission for broker dealers.

“GameStop just back in December, as a company was valued at about $2 billion. And as of Wednesday, it was valued at $24 billion. Now it’s come back down, it’s still valued at $10 billion compared to where it was in December, it is way over valued based on the size of company it is. For the serious, long term investors, they need to stay away from something like this.”

Hunt said that small investors, in the long haul will most likely lose money they can’t afford to lose when this is all said and done.

The Robinhood app has also put restrictions on Blackberry, Bed Bath and Beyond and several other retailers.

