Saving Graces: Chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A kitten found outside an apartment complex is now looking for a place to call home.

Chase is about 9 or 10 weeks old. Volunteers with Saving Graces says he was found with his two sisters Pounce and Bounce. They’ve been adopted and now it’s his turn!

They say he is very playful and loves to follow his foster mom around. He’s super loving and gets along great with other cats. They think he would actually do best in a home with other pets so he could have a playmate.

Saving Graces is in PetSmart through Valentine’s Day. They are meeting all potential adopters by appointment only. You can check out all the available pets online.

