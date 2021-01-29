Advertisement

Saving Graces: Chase

This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Chase.
This week's featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Chase.(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A kitten found outside an apartment complex is now looking for a place to call home.

Chase is about 9 or 10 weeks old. Volunteers with Saving Graces says he was found with his two sisters Pounce and Bounce. They’ve been adopted and now it’s his turn!

They say he is very playful and loves to follow his foster mom around. He’s super loving and gets along great with other cats. They think he would actually do best in a home with other pets so he could have a playmate.

Saving Graces is in PetSmart through Valentine’s Day. They are meeting all potential adopters by appointment only. You can check out all the available pets online.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but cold and breezy on Friday
Feds: New Bern tax preparer filed 489 false tax returns
About 6,000 customers are without power in and around Morehead City
POWER OUTAGES: Power restored to thousands in Morehead City
Snow blanketed most of Eastern Carolina Thursday morning.
Let it snow: Most of Eastern NC blanketed with snow
Several crashes reported on Southwest Greenville Bypass

Latest News

This week’s pets of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Rex and Roman.
Pets of the Week: Roman and Rex
Frosty is a 1.5 year old husky mix.
Pet of Week: Frosty
This week's featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Quinn.
Saving Graces: Quinn
This week's featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Odessa and Camilla.
Pet of the Week: Odessa and Camilla