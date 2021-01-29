Advertisement

Plymouth police looking for two men involved in Pizza Hut armed robbery

Plymouth police released surveillance photos of the two men they say were involved.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for two men that robbed a Pizza Hut at gun point.

Plymouth police released surveillance photos of the two men they say were involved. They say it happened on Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. No other information was provided.

If you know who they are, give police a call at at (252) 506-1509.

