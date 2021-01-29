Plymouth police looking for two men involved in Pizza Hut armed robbery

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for two men that robbed a Pizza Hut at gun point.

Plymouth police released surveillance photos of the two men they say were involved. They say it happened on Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m. No other information was provided.

If you know who they are, give police a call at at (252) 506-1509.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.