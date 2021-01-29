Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Bright and brisk Friday, hard breeze tonight

Moonlit skies will be shine over a hard freeze tonight
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Friday & Saturday

Sunny skies will continue until sunset today. A northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph will add a nip to the cold readings. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night will be moonlit with lows in the low to mid 20s. Saturday will begin sunny, but high clouds will increase during the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday

More rain is on the way Sunday late morning and afternoon. A low pressure system will be responsible for the wet weather as it tracks across ENC. At this time, it’s possible we could have a short period of mixed precipitation at the onset around sunrise, but by mid morning it will be all rain. Highs on Sunday will only warm into the upper 40s or low 50s, marking the 3rd consecutive day with below average temperatures. Rain and clouds will linger into Sunday night before exiting by sunrise Monday.

