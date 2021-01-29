Advertisement

PFAS found near ONWASA water wells

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two deep wells that provide drinking water to Onslow County have been taken off-line after PFAS was detected nearby.

The Onslow Water and Sewer Authority halted operations on the two wells Wednesday night, less than an hour after being notified by Camp Lejeune.

PFAS, or perflouroalkyl and polyflouroalkyl substances, are known as “forever chemicals”. They are a family of synthetic chemicals that do not breakdown easily in the environment or on our bodies.

Camp Lejeune found PFAS at their Outlying Landing Field at Camp Davis near Holly Ridge.

The two public water wells are within one mile of the landing field.

ONWASA says it gathered water samples from the wells on Thursday and test results should be back by next Thursday.

The water utility says the two wells, which went online on November 19th, only produced 2.2% of the raw water supplied to the Dixon Water Treatment Plant.

ONWASA says in 2019, they tested all their water sources and found no reportable levels of PFAS.

