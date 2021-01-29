Necas lifts returning Hurricanes past Lightning, 1-0 in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas beat Andrei Vasilevskiy at 1:12 of overtime and Carolina beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Thursday night in the Hurricanes’ return from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

Necas scored off a perfect feed from Jordan Staal on the left side, charging in to put the puck past Vasilevskiy’s attempted save. That came after both Vasilevskiy and Carolina’s Petr Mrazek stopped everything that came their way through three periods.

Vasilevskiy made 34 saves, and Mrazek had 32.

The Hurricanes had played just three games before having to shut down workouts and postpone four games due to COVID-19 protocols, the first coming nine days ago. Carolina ultimately had six players go on the NHL’s daily unavailability list, with Staal returning in time to play this game but five others — including forward Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Jaccob Slavin — still sidelined.

