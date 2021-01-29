Advertisement

Necas lifts returning Hurricanes past Lightning, 1-0 in OT

Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) celebrates his overtime goal against the Tampa Bay...
Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) celebrates his overtime goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Dougie Hamilton (19) in an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker | AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas beat Andrei Vasilevskiy at 1:12 of overtime and Carolina beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Thursday night in the Hurricanes’ return from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

Necas scored off a perfect feed from Jordan Staal on the left side, charging in to put the puck past Vasilevskiy’s attempted save. That came after both Vasilevskiy and Carolina’s Petr Mrazek stopped everything that came their way through three periods.

Vasilevskiy made 34 saves, and Mrazek had 32.

The Hurricanes had played just three games before having to shut down workouts and postpone four games due to COVID-19 protocols, the first coming nine days ago. Carolina ultimately had six players go on the NHL’s daily unavailability list, with Staal returning in time to play this game but five others — including forward Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Jaccob Slavin — still sidelined.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but cold and breezy on Friday
Feds: New Bern tax preparer filed 489 false tax returns
About 6,000 customers are without power in and around Morehead City
POWER OUTAGES: Power restored to thousands in Morehead City
Snow blanketed most of Eastern Carolina Thursday morning.
Let it snow: Most of Eastern NC blanketed with snow
Several crashes reported on Southwest Greenville Bypass

Latest News

North Carolina State's Jada Boyd (5) drives against Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg (11) during...
Virginia Tech women upset No. 2 NC State 83-71 in OT
North Carolina State's Devon Daniels (24) escapes the pressure from Wake Forest defenders...
NC State loses top scorer Daniels for season to knee injury
Maddie Moore ECU Women's Basketball
UCF hands ECU women sixth straight loss, 52-47
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates his goal against the Nashville...
Hurricanes set to return from COVID-19 pause, postponements