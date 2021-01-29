Martin County residents enjoy a day of sledding

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Many people got out and had some fun early Thursday morning, taking advantage of the rare snowfall.

In Martin County, people say they bought sleds and used alternative options like trash can lids, for this special occasion. Many of them were seen on the hills early in the morning.

Families say it was a good way to get out of the house and have fun while also remaining socially distant.

Sharon Long says, “This is the spot to be. We all are all family out here and with social distancing you can still have a good time.”

Martin County did have some messy roads Thursday morning too. Several accidents were reported along Highway 171 because of icy conditions.

