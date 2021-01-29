Lenoir County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A Lenoir County man is $200,000 richer after winning on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Jeffro Camell of Deep Run purchased the winning Black Diamond 7′s ticket from the Friendly Mart on N.C. 11 South in Pink Hill.

He claimed his prize Thursday and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Black Diamond 7′s launched in November with five top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.

