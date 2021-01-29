Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but cold and breezy on Friday

Friday & Saturday

High pressure will keep skies sunny on both Friday and Saturday. While the winds won’t be as strong as Thursday, a strong breeze will be in the forecast at 10 to 20 mph. Winds will continue to weaken into Saturday. Temperatures will remain cold with highs from the low 40s Friday to mid 40s by Saturday, however overnight lows will drop down into the mid 20s. Our next round of rain arrives by Sunday.

Sunday

More rain is on the way Sunday late morning and afternoon. A low pressure system will be responsible for the wet weather as it tracks across ENC. At this time, it’s possible we could have a short period of mixed precipitation. By sunrise on Sunday morning though it will turn to all rain. Highs on Sunday will only warm into the middle 40s marking the 3rd consecutive day nearly 10 degrees below average. Rain and clouds will linger into Sunday night and even into early Monday morning.