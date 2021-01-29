Advertisement

Fatal Kinston plant explosion happened 18 years ago today

The fatal explosion at West Pharmaceutical Services in Kinston happened on January 29, 2003.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Friday marks 18 years since the fatal explosion at a Kinston pharmaceutical plant.

Six employees lost their lives in an explosion at West Pharmaceutical Services. Nearly 40 more were hurt, including employees and firefighters.

The facility was located on Harvey Parkway in Kinston. The new plant is located on Highway 70.

