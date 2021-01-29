City of Greenville sees fewer crashes in 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In 2016 and 2017, the City of Greenville ranked number one in NC for highest volume of crashes in cities with populations of 10,000 or more, according to the state’s traffic crash facts report.

The city collaborated with East Carolina University, Vidant and other partners to come up with a solution and after several years, the city dropped six ranks to #7 in the 2019 traffic crash facts report.

In the last few years, there’s been an average of 400 crashes per month in Greenville, which is at least 800 cars involved in a motor vehicle crash. But Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said GPD responded to 732 fewer crashes in 2020 compared to 2019.

“Last year, we reported a record year over 400 crashes,” Holtzman said. “Over in just a two year period, more than 1000 crashes fewer annually than we were just a few years ago.”

Pitt County had 16 fatal crashes and 1,670 non-fatal injuries reported in the 2019 traffic crash facts report, ranking #17 compared to #16 the previous year.

The Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force added modular medians, red light cameras and made crosswalks more visible to make it safer for both drivers and pedestrians, including at East Carolina University.

“There’s a lot of us students walking, sometimes their cars are nice enough to let us walk,” freshman American Alfaro said. “You always have to check both ways like they always taught us when we were little.”

Alfaro said more crosswalks would help, which engineers are focusing on this year.

City traffic engineer Richard DiCesare said improvements made so far were geared towards increasing the safety of the location.

At the crosswalk near the intersection of Charles Boulevard and 10th Street, there’s a rectangular rapid flashing beacon, also known as RRFB to signal drivers when pedestrians are crossing the road.

“Those are the flashing beacons that you push the button when you’re crossing the road,” DiCesare said. “We’re either putting in high visibility crossings with pavement markings on the pavement so you can better see these crossings.”

Other traffic safety efforts, such as installing a delineator system [yellow or white posts in the middle of the road], restricts specific movements, typically the left turn from the side road, turning the side roads into right-in, right-out access, DiCesare said.

The first one that went in is located on Arlington Boulevard near the Walmart Neighborhood Market and crashes have reduced significantly there, according to Holtzman.

“The year before, we had 22 crashes at that same location,” Holtzman said. “Twenty-two and one of them was a fatality. After we put that in, we had two minor crashes with no injuries at the same location, so from 22 down to two from a fatality down to, not even an injury at that location, that’s a success. That’s the pattern we’re repeating around the community.”

Modular medians give pedestrians a place for refuge in the middle of the road, which DiCesare said two examples of that are on Moye Boulevard near Vidant Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

The City of Greenville has seen an overall reduction in crashes at intersections with red-light cameras and drivers learned not to run a red light twice, a compliance that Holtzman hopes to see more.

“Over 90% of people that receive a red light citation from our red light camera enforcement program, over 90% of them never get a second one,” Holtzman said. “When you get those citations [for running a red light], there’s no points on your record for that. It is just a civil citation.”

The task force said three E’s are part of their mission: Education to get the conversation going, Engineering and Enforcement to change behavior in the future.

Holtzman said they have a list of locations they’re working on this year to add more medians, crosswalks and delineator systems.

“At the end of the day when we’re seeing these reductions, we know that the costs of the equipment and the installation of this equipment is worth it,” Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said. “Because we’re seeing that decrease in numbers. We’re seeing less people in the hospitals, we’re seeing people alive today because of that.”

