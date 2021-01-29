CDC: North Carolina ranks 6th in vaccine distribution
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Federal officials say North Carolina’s vaccination effort ranks 6th in the country for total doses administered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says the state is 12th for first doses given per 100,000 people and 17th for total doses per 100,000 people.
The state says it reported on Wednesday that 99% of its first doses have been given out.
As of Wednesday, 822,043 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
