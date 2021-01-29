CDC: North Carolina ranks 6th in vaccine distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Federal officials say North Carolina’s vaccination effort ranks 6th in the country for total doses administered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says the state is 12th for first doses given per 100,000 people and 17th for total doses per 100,000 people.

The state says it reported on Wednesday that 99% of its first doses have been given out.

“North Carolina vaccine providers have done a phenomenal job serving the people of our state. This is incredibly hard work, and they’ve shown that they are both up to the task and committed to partnering in new ways so that we vaccinate North Carolinians as fast as possible. These national rankings are the result of the strong work of our entire vaccine team.”

As of Wednesday, 822,043 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.