Advertisement

CDC: North Carolina ranks 6th in vaccine distribution

BCC vaccine clinic
BCC vaccine clinic(WITN)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Federal officials say North Carolina’s vaccination effort ranks 6th in the country for total doses administered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says the state is 12th for first doses given per 100,000 people and 17th for total doses per 100,000 people.

The state says it reported on Wednesday that 99% of its first doses have been given out.

As of Wednesday, 822,043 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but cold and breezy on Friday
Feds: New Bern tax preparer filed 489 false tax returns
About 6,000 customers are without power in and around Morehead City
POWER OUTAGES: Power restored to thousands in Morehead City
Snow blanketed most of Eastern Carolina Thursday morning.
Let it snow: Most of Eastern NC blanketed with snow
Several crashes reported on Southwest Greenville Bypass

Latest News

As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
How many Americans are now COVID-protected?
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
One-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a...
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early COVID patients
Health workers offer vaccines that would have expired to other stranded motorists.
Snowbound health workers hold impromptu vaccine clinic