Carteret County man jailed on $1.5 million charged with drug trafficking

Michael Frazier faces several drug charges.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Carteret County man is behind bars on a $1.5 million bond charged with trafficking opiates and cocaine offenses.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police arrested 57-year-old Michael Frazier and charged him with several drug offenses.

Detectives targeted Frazier and conducted a controlled purchase of prescription medication. They also seized 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine that had been cut into 96 “crack rocks.”

They also say Frazier had Percocet.

Frazier was out of jail on a $30,000 bond awaiting trial on drug charges from 2018.

