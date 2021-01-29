Camp Lejeune constructing new HQ buildings, will demolish old Naval Hospital

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune will build two new headquarters buildings, renovate a third one, and then demolish one of its original buildings.

The base says a Chicago company has been awarded a $152-million contract to do the work.

Three separate projects will first build a new headquarters for the 2d Marine Logistics Group at French Creek, then a new II Marine Expeditionary Force headquarters will go up at Wilson and Holcomb boulevards.

Once the 2nd Marine Logistics Group moves out of Building 2, it will be renovated as the new headquarters for the 2d Marine Division.

H-1, which now is headquarters for both II MEF and 2d Marine Division, will then be torn down.

That building was the original Naval Hospital, built in 1942-43, and is one of the original buildings constructed for Camp Lejeune.

Camp Lejeune says damage done by Hurricane Florence speeded up the need to construct and renovate the buildings.

All the work is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

