Beaufort’s Michael J. Smith remembered on 35th anniversary of Challenger explosion

A wreath is laid at the Michael J. Smith Memorial in Beaufort on the 35th anniversary of the Challenger explosion.(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -A memorial for the pilot of the Space Shuttle Challenger, that exploded 35-years ago today, sits alongside the Beaufort waterfront, honoring native, Michael J. Smith.

“It was horrifying, not only was it bad to start with, but it was someone I knew well in there,” said Former Michael J. Smith Airport Manager, John Betts.

On January 28th, 1986, Smith and six others died when the shuttle broke apart, only 73 seconds into the flight.

Betts learned to fly alongside Smith. As life went on the two lost touch until one day when they met back up at the very place it all started.

“We went flying and he sat in the pilot’s seat, he flew it all around, we just had a good time,” Betts said.

Little did Betts know that flight in the summer of 1985 would be the last flight they went on together.

“After it was over with, he went on back to Texas it was there then... that’s the last time he was home,” he said.

Decades later, Smith’s legacy still lives on.

The airport he flew back and forth from as a teenager is named after him and every year on January 28th, a wreath is placed in front of his memorial.

“Every time I’m out walking, every time I go by the memorial, I think of the Challenger, I think of Michael Smith and the other crew members as well,” said Beaufort Mayor, Rett Newton.

While time may fly by, through these memorials that day in 1986 stands still.

