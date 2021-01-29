Barnes & Noble College to operate ECU bookstores
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says Barnes & Noble College will manage and operate university bookstores.
ECU says the administration feels it is necessary to assess outsourcing options. It says Barnes & Noble’s package includes a comprehensive plan to increase university revenues for scholarships and other priorities. The proposal would also allow for more branding and technology within the bookstores.
Barnes & Noble will keep all current bookstore employees.
Here are the details of the agreement, as outlined by ECU:
- Barnes & Noble will pay ECU a sign-on bonus of $400,000 within 90 days of a successful transition.
- A guaranteed commission of $1 million in the first year (and 90 percent of calculated sales commission of the preceding year for future years), or calculated sales commissions - whichever is greater.
- Capital investment of $25,000 for renovations and $185,000 for technology.
- Annual contribution of $70,000 to athletics, $10,000 for textbook scholarships and $50,000 for utilities.
- 10 percent discount to faculty and staff and 20 percent discount on department purchases
