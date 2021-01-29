Barnes & Noble College to operate ECU bookstores

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says Barnes & Noble College will manage and operate university bookstores.

ECU says the administration feels it is necessary to assess outsourcing options. It says Barnes & Noble’s package includes a comprehensive plan to increase university revenues for scholarships and other priorities. The proposal would also allow for more branding and technology within the bookstores.

Barnes & Noble will keep all current bookstore employees.

The name remains Dowdy Student Stores, but this agreement will add course materials and merchandise variety, a network of expertise and integrated technology from a national leader in college and university bookstore operations and management. The university gains organizational stability and increased funds for scholarships and other needs. Students gain greater access and cost savings, and faculty are provided easy access to a wider variety of course materials.

Here are the details of the agreement, as outlined by ECU:

Barnes & Noble will pay ECU a sign-on bonus of $400,000 within 90 days of a successful transition.

A guaranteed commission of $1 million in the first year (and 90 percent of calculated sales commission of the preceding year for future years), or calculated sales commissions - whichever is greater.

Capital investment of $25,000 for renovations and $185,000 for technology.

Annual contribution of $70,000 to athletics, $10,000 for textbook scholarships and $50,000 for utilities.

10 percent discount to faculty and staff and 20 percent discount on department purchases

